John William Walters (Jack)
Blacksburg, VA - John William Walters (Jack), passed away December 8th, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Blacksburg, VA, following a lengthy illness.
Preceding him in death were his Mother Margaret Carnicom and Step-father Walter Carnicom, sister Raylene Bischoff and her husband Lester Bischoff.
Surviving are nieces Debbie Cox and husband Tim Cox, Patricia Crispen, nephews Gregory Bischoff and wife Janet,and Kurt Bischoff and wife Lara.
The family plans a Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, VA.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020