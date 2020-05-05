|
|
Jon P. Vickery
Van Wert - Jon P. Vickery, 85, formerly of Gibsonburg, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Hearth and Home of Van Wert. He was born on September 6, 1934 to Thurlow G. and Lela (Seiger) Vickery, who preceded him in death. Jon was a 1952 graduate of Gibsonburg High School. Jon received his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University and later received a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan.
Jon taught science in the Gibsonburg and Perrysburg Ohio School systems, and was an engineer with Sylvania Lighting in Versailles, KY for over 30 years. Jon enjoyed gardening and photography.
Surviving family include his brother William (Nancy) Vickery, and fourteen nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Thurlow and Lela, Jon is preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Love, Thomas Vickery, Nancy Steffy, and Sally Trost.
A memorial service for Jon will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibsonburg High School Educational Foundation.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 5 to May 6, 2020