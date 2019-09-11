Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Jonathon Emerson Dale Michael Obituary
Jonathon Emerson Dale Michael, 36, of Cincinnati passed away September 8th, 2019. He was born January 4th, 1983 in Toledo, OH, the son of Ronald Lee Michael and Tammie Kristek.

Jon attended Four County Career Center. He was a master carver of ice and many other mediums. He was a talented Tattoo Artist, motorcycle enthusiast, outdoorsman, and loving father.

Jon is survived by his children, Austin and Kalynn of Cincinnati, Peyton, and Zaiden of Dayton; fiancé, Keisha Markins; stepdaughter-to-be, Taytum Markins of Cincinnati; sisters, Lisa Michael of Fremont, and Jenny (Kevin) Holsopple of Columbus; and a brother, Josh Kristek of Toledo. He is proceeded in death by his father Ronald.

Visitation for Jon will be at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, Ohio on Friday September 13th, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm. A brief service will be held at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rodenbergergray.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
