|
|
Jose "Joe" R. Flores
FREMONT - Jose "Joe" R. Flores, 91, of Fremont, OH passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont. He was born February 16, 1928 in Asherton, TX to Guadalupe Sr. and Ambrosia (Rodrigues) Flores.
Jose proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). He married Guadalupe "Lupe" A. Perales on June 1, 1949 in Laredo, TX and she preceded him in death on May 28, 2013.
Joe worked as a press operator at Whirlpool Corporation where he retired after forty-two years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a Life member of the VFW and American Legion both in Fremont, OH. Joe enjoyed walking at Spiegel Grove, music, dancing and playing guitar. He also enjoyed spending time with his family especially attending his grandchildren's activities. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Indians and Browns.
Jose is survived by his children, Yolanda (Thomas) Miller, Edna (Jim) Scherf and Thelma Stanley, all of Fremont, OH, Jose R. (Laura) Flores, Jr., Derby, KS, Fernando Flores, Bedford, OH, Victor (Elisa) Flores, Clyde, OH and René Flores, Fremont, OH; eighteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Guadalupe "Lupe" A. Flores; son-in-law, Larry J. Stanley; siblings, Eva Lozano, Robert Flores and Guadalupe Flores, Jr. and grandson, Daniel Flores.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 10:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors provided by the VFW
Memorials: Hospice of ProMedica Hospice, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Elmwood Assisted Living of Fremont.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 8, 2019