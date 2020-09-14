Josefa Guardiola
Fremont - Josefa Guardiola, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1939 in Laredo, TX to Cresencio and Zeneida (Arriaga) Celestino.
Josefa married Louis R. Guardiola on July 17, 1959 in Bono, OH and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2011. She worked for Eveready Battery as a laborer and retired after many years of service. Josefa was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Guadalupe Society. She was a devout Catholic and had a special relationship with Our Lady of Guadalupe. Josefa loved spending time with her family.
Josefa Guardiola is survived by her children, Louis Guardiola, Jr., Rick Pannell, Darlene (Todd) Saunders, Lee (Gina) Guardiola, John (Adria) Guardiola and David (Judy) Guardiola, all of Fremont, OH; siblings, Margarita (Luis) Mendoza, Bono, OH, Maria (Bud) Lopez, Genoa, OH, Alicia (Vincente) Sanchez, Hessville, OH, Irene Perez, Gibsonburg, OH, Francisco (Irma) Celestino, Fremont, OH, Santos Celestino, Gibsonburg, OH; sister-in-law, Eva Celestino, Gibsonburg, OH; ten grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis R. Guardiola; grandson, David John Guardiola; brother, Juan Celestino and brother-in-law, Juan Perez.
Visitation: Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420. A Rosary will be held private for the family.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, with Fr. Michael Roemmele officiating.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery
Memorials can be made in Josefa's honor to Heartland Hospice.