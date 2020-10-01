1/1
Joseph A. Durnwald Jr.
Joseph A. Durnwald Jr.

Fremont - Joseph A. Durnwald Jr., 70 of Fremont, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born September 6, 1950 in Fremont, the son of Joseph A. and Kathleen (Collins) Durnwald Sr.

On November 10, 1972 he married Lucille Ianiro as Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He worked as a Certified Insurance Counselor and Life Underwriter for United Insurance retiring after 28 years in 2014.

Joe was also a 21-year veteran of the United States Army Ohio National Guard where he received 3 achievement medals and 1 commendation medal for his service.

He had a love for his family and the outdoors. Together the enjoyed hiking, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, bicycling and traveling the world, specifically national parks.

Surviving is his wife Lucy Durnwald of Fremont; sons Andrew (Lisna) and David (Sarah); grandchildren: Gretchen, Vincent, Alexandria and Krishna; brothers Michael Durnwald and Stephen Durnwald. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Carl.

Friends and colleagues are invited to pay their final respects from 4-6P.M. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio. Masks are required for all guests at the funeral home. The family encourages you to spend a brief moment with Joe and then depart, to accommodate social distancing and maintain the health of the family, they will not be present.

A Mass of Resurrection will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Roemmele officiating

Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice. Those wishing to share a fond memory, express condolences or view the memorial video are encouraged to visit his page at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
