|
|
Joseph A. Wilson
Tiffin - Joseph A. Wilson, 55, of Tiffin, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mercy Tiffin Hospital.
Joseph was born on October 9, 1963, in Tiffin, to the late Alfred and Anna (Varganin) Wilson Sr. He married Kay (Mullholand) in Fremont on May 7, 1994 in Fremont and she survives in Tiffin.
Survivors include three children, Derek Joseph Wilson of Old Fort, Matthew James (Amanda) Wilson of Ann Arbor, MI, and Bobbi Jo (Lance Rogers) Moon of Tiffin, a granddaughter, Kayla Schilt, three brothers, Alfred Wilson Jr. of Bucyrus, Tim (Tanya) Wilson of Fostoria, and Chuck (Mary) Wilson of Tiffin, a sister, Mary Wilson of Stanton Island, NY, and his dog Tank who was his best friend.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.
Joseph was a graduate of Bettsville High School and worked as a forklift operator at Penske in Clyde. He enjoyed being outside, especially fishing.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Bettsville. There will be no burial at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 6, 2019