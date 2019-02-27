Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Joseph F. Bohac Obituary
Joseph F. Bohac

Fremont - Joseph F. Bohac, 93, of Fremont, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living. He was born on May 1, 1925 in Cleveland, OH to Joseph and Marie (Ceronoklavek) Bohac.

Joe was a long-time member of the Fremont community. He was a contractor but he was most known for his ministerial work as one of Jehovah's witnesses. His is remembered by his friends and family for his warm smile, his gentle humor, and a wisdom that came from many years of studying the Bible. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Joseph married Thelma M. Owen in Toledo in November 15, 1947 and she preceded him in death on September 9, 2004. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Charles) Brossia of Colorado; grandsons, Sean (Kelly) Brossia of TX and Jay (Shelly) Brossia of CO; great-grandchildren, Alex, Reese, Gabrielle and Owen; sister, Donna (Bill) Brown of OH; and 3 nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1509 Cedar Street, Fremont.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont.

Memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall where Joseph was a member.

To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 27, 2019
