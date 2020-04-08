|
Joseph F. Spieldenner
Fremont - Joseph F. Spieldenner, 74, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, OH. He was born October 26, 1945 in Rock Hill, SC to Walter F. and Angela (Gegorski) Spieldenner. He was a 1963 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School.
Joe served in the U.S. Army from November 29, 1965 to November 27, 1968 and was awarded
the National Defense Service Medal and Marksman Badge (Rifle). He married Rita Vroman on February 15, 1969 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont, OH and she survives.
Joe worked as a mechanic at Materion for twenty-nine years until he retired in 2006. He had previously worked at Great Lakes Sugar Company in Fremont. Joe was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as the Grand Knight for both Fremont and Gibsonburg Knights of Columbus. Most recently he served as District Deputy from 2015-2020 for the Gibsonburg
K of C. Joe was a loving grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed his time with the Knights of Columbus and giving to the charities they served.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Rita Spieldenner, Fremont, OH; children, Stephen Spieldenner, Lima, OH and Christina Harnish, Westland, MI; grandchildren, Jerrod (Adriana) Harnisch, Victor Spieldenner, Logan and Lyndsey Harnisch, Helen Doepgen;
great-grandchildren, Ryan Harnisch and Dylon Brandel.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be private for the family. Interment immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery - Fremont, OH
Memorials can be made to School of Hope, 1001 Castalia St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020