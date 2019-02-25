|
Joseph Lee Pemberton
FREMONT - Joseph Lee Pemberton, 46, of Fremont, OH passed away on February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born on February 1, 1973 in Fremont, OH the son of John and Rose Mary (Sump) Pemberton. Joe was a 1991 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received his Associates Degree from Terra Tech in Marketing.
Joe married Carey L. Gill on August 28, 1999 and she survives. He was a machinist at Motion Controls for the past six years and was employed at Style Crest for fifteen years prior.
Joe was a member of Grace Community Church and JG3 Fitness and enjoyed CrossFit. He also enjoyed riding his snowmobile, motorcycle and Jeep. He loved to race go-carts, boat, camp and swim. He completed two triathlons and coached his daughter's softball teams.
Joe is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Carey Pemberton; daughters, Taylor and Alayna Pemberton; parents, John and Rose Mary Pemberton and brother, John (Jill) Pemberton all of Fremont, OH.
Visitation: Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel at Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH 43420.
Service: Wednesday, February 27. 2019; 10:30 in the church auditorium with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Forrest Kirchenbauer will officiate.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to his children's college fund c/o Carey Pemberton.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 25, 2019