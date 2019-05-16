|
Joshua "Josh" J. Vallier
- - CPL Joshua "Josh" J. Vallier, 39, died unexpectedly April 30, 2019, at home. He was born August 31, 1979 in Oregon, Ohio, the son of Michael J. Vallier and Kristina A. (Ron) Isaacs Bayles.
Joshua graduated from Margaretta High School in 1998. Following graduation he worked in the food service industry and manufacturing. In 2003 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. where he was trained to work as a tracked vehicle repairman. During his time in the USMC he received the Global War on Terriorism Service Metal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Metal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (with 1 Star), National Defense Service Metal, Meritorious Mast(2nd Award), and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He was honorably discharged in 2006. During his time in the service he became the caregiver for his 3 nephews, Tyler, Bryce, and Austin in 2005 which he thought of as his sons. Joshua met his soulmate Patricia M. Risner on May 15,2007.
Joshua enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, listening to music, cooking, being outdoors, bonfires, fishing, working on vehicles, classic and fast cars, shooting pool and many other things.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, Michael J. Vallier Sr., Bobby Orchard (stepfather), and his brother Michael J. Vallier Jr..
Surviving in addition to his mother and soulmate are his sister, Ashley Vernon, nephews Tyler, Bryce, Austin, Hunter, and Mason, a niece, Kendria, and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Also his stepdaughters Tricia (Cory) Fleming, Amanda (Calvin) Cowdrey, and Stephanie Keck and step grandchildren Isabella and Noah Slayton and Cora Fleming.
Joshua was loved by many and will be forever missed.
It was Joshua's wishes to be cremated. A Memorial service was held on May 4, 2019 at the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH. Reverend Wally Gilbert, of NorthPointe Baptist Church officiated. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Joshua's family at davidfkoch.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 16, 2019