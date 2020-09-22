Joyce A. Burroughs
Fremont - Joyce A. Burroughs, 87, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Countryside Manor. She was born March 11, 1933 in Fremont, the daughter of Gerald W. and Evelyn M. (Shorts) Burroughs.
Joyce worked as a nurse's aid for over 30 years in the Clyde area, she was a member of Hayes United Methodist Church and active in the Senior Center.
Surviving are her brothers Ronald "Bill" (Carol) Burroughs and James (Cindy) Burroughs both of Fremont, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11:00 -1:00 P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Pastor Jennifer Miller officiating. CO-VID 19 protocols are in effect, masks are required for all visitors, social distancing procedures will be followed. Burial will follow at Baker Town Cemetery, Clyde, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express condolences or share a fond memory are invited to visit her page at hannemanfuneralhomes.com