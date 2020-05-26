|
Joyce A. Sears Rader
Lindsey - Joyce A. Sears Rader, 80, of Lindsey, OH passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born January 28, 1940 in Fremont, the daughter of Merle and Leona (Lance) Clymer. She attended Fremont Ross High School.
Joyce married Robert S. Sears in Auburn, IN on August 5, 1957 and they were married for twenty-five years and he preceded her in death. She married Herbert J. Rader on September 21, 1987 in Las Vegas, NV and he survives.
Joyce worked at S.E. Heyman for eleven years. She then worked at Good Year/Motor Wheel Corp. in Luckey, OH for thirty-two years where she retired. Joyce enjoyed being a mother. She loved her dogs, Pepper, Cocoa, Buster and numerous cats.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Herbert J. Rader, Lindsey, OH; children, Robert J. (Kellie) Sears, Bonnie (Brian Minich) Sears both of Fremont, OH, Tina (William) Busdiecker, Woodville, OH, granddaughter, Tera Sears; great grandchildren, Massilon, Maxim and Adrienne; special friend, Sandy Fish.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert S. Sears and five siblings.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Harris Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH
Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH 43420.
