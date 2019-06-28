|
Joyce B. Puckorius
Fostoria - Joyce Bormuth Puckorius, 89, of Fostoria, passed away early June 25, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay from complications of pneumonia and ARDS. She was born December 29, 1929 in Fostoria to the late Florence K. (nee Mosier) and Francis A. Bormuth. She was a graduate of Fostoria High School in 1947. She attended Western Reserve University and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1951 with a BS degree in Education. She married Theodore D. Puckorius in 1952 and divorced in 1977.
Joyce is survived by two sons, Philip (and wife Lise) of Chicago, Timothy (and spouse Roen) of Washington, DC and a daughter Mary of Sebring, FL and four grandchildren - Ashley, Hannah, Juan and Samantha.
Joyce enjoyed many occupations in many places. She worked at BDM Inc. of Virginia for 13 years until retiring to Fostoria at age 62 where she volunteered and was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) in Fostoria.
Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at Wesley UMC at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wesley UMC, Salvation Army or to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 28, 2019