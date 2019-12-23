Services
Joyce C. Thompson

Fremont - Joyce C. Thompson, 85, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born June 1, 1934 in Fremont to Paul Shorts and Amber (Everett) Norris.

Joyce married Guy Thompson, Jr. in Fremont in1998. She was a telephone operator at Ohio Bell and AT&T for over thirty-seven years. Joyce enjoyed camping, traveling, needle point, sewing, embroidery, fishing and adult coloring.

Joyce is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, Guy Thompson, Jr., Fremont, OH; children, Mark Lippert, Rhonda (David) Gyurica both of Fremont, OH, Tammy (Anthony) Williamson, Sandusky, OH; stepchildren, Sharee Thompson, Wasilla, AK and Guy "Rick" Thompson III, Amarillo, TX; sixteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Lippert; stepson, Jeremy Thompson; twin sister, Joann Shorts and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lippert.

A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019, 10:30 am at Greenwood Cemetery, Rice Township.

Memorials can be made to the or Heartland Hospice

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
