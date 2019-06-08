|
|
Joyce Marie Winter
Arlington - Joyce Marie Winter, age 67, of Arlington, died at 5:17am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Bridge Hospice in Findlay. She was born on June 5, 1952, in Ware, Mass. to the late William L. and Virginia A. (Roy) Luscomb.
She married Ronald K. Winter on February 12, 1977 and he survives. Other survivors include stepson: Brian Winter of Ellicott City, Md.; step daughters: Karen (Mike) Williams of Findlay, Kathy (Bob) Fraley of
Findlay, Debbie (Dwayne) Cassidy of Plymouth, Ohio, Lori Winter of Odenton, Md., and Kelly Winter of Odenton, Md.; brother: Daniel Luscomb of Canton, Ohio; sister: Cathy (Bill) Roberts of Yuma, Arizonia; 6 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were a brother: William Luscomb Jr and a sister: Cheryl Hunter.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and the American Legion in West Virginia. She served her country in the United States Army for seven years being assigned to the Pentagon as 2nd Assistant to the first woman Brigadier General in the U.S. Army. She loved to crochet and shop. Joyce was extremely close to her "fur babies", Miki and Molly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2800 Crystal Avenue, Findlay, Ohio with Bishop Bruce Wilkerson officiating. There will be full military honors performed at the church by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay are handling the arrangements. Memorials may be given to Bridge Hospice and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 8, 2019