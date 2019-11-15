|
|
Joyce R. Knight
FREMONT - Joyce R. Knight, 91, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont. She was born in Fostoria, OH to Clarence E. and Amelia C. (Mertel) Reinhard. She was a 1945 graduate of Hopewell-Louden High School.
Joyce married Howard A. Knight on October 19, 1947 and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2002. She was a homemaker.
Joyce grew up on a farm in rural Fostoria, She learned the meaning of hard work. Joyce loved her flowers and later in life assisted her husband, Howard, in the real estate development companies, Erie County Land Co. and Roundtable Homes. In their spare time she and Howard flipped houses when they weren't developing other real estate. She was also an amateur radio operator with call letters, WD8CQS.
Joyce was a great Mom, conscientious homemaker, and a great cook. Her cookbooks numbered around 100 and she loved her recipes. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and volunteering at Sacred Heart School Cafeteria.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Charles A. Knight (Joan Zimmerly) of Fostoria Christopher Knight (Mary) of Fremont; grandchildren, Sarah Murphy (Kurt), Aaron Knight (Stephanie) and Taylor Knight (Matt Damschroder); great-grandchildren, Aria, Emmett, Declan, Aislynn, Bronco, Colton, Autumn, Gracin, Sloane and Hayes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, sisters, Ruth Reinhard, Bertha Barth, Martha Phillips, Roma Sauber, and Mary Shiley; brothers, Charles, Eugene, Harold, and Laverne Reinhard.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elmwood Communities for their loving care of Joyce.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will take place at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria OH.
The family would encourage friends to share stories about Joyce online at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019