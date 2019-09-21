|
Juanita M. Warner
Fremont - Juanita M. Warner, 87, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on November 21, 1931 in Ferndale, WV, the daughter of Herbert and Minnie (Moore) Smith.
Juanita married Jesse Warner in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1991. She worked as an assembler and union steward at Dayton Marine in Fremont for many years.
Juanita was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Clyde, OH. She enjoyed cooking for her family, collecting family photos, traveling to West Virginia to visit her family and celebrating the holidays.
Juanita is survived by her daughters, Kathy Henry, Diann (Jim) Byers and Karen Howell, all of Fremont, OH; sister, Ruby Jeffery, Madison, WV; grandchildren, Jamie Warner, Marcy Carr, Ken and Michael Henry, Dan, JR Byers and Billy Byers, Todd Warner, Tim Howell and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Warner; daughter, Priscilla "Cookie" Neill; ten brothers and sisters.
Visitation: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Burial: Farewell Retreat Cemetery, Republic, OH
Memorials: Stein Hospice
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 21, 2019