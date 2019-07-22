|
|
Juanita R. Lopez
Fremont - Juanita R. Lopez, age 91, of Fremont and formerly of Woodville, OH passed away on Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at Countryside Manor in Fremont. She was born on November 24, 1927 in Pflugerville, TX to Jesus and Concepcion (Silva) Puente. In 1947 she married Alfonso Rodriguez Sr. She would later marry Rogelio Lopez on May 10, 1975, they would celebrate 30 years of marriage until Rogelio's death in 2005. Juanita was a Solder-Tech for Motor-Wheel a division of Good Year for 25 plus years before her retirement. She was a member St. Michael Catholic Church in Gibsonburg. Juanita was an avid seamstress and enjoyed sewing, cooking and dancing. However, it was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought her the most happiness.
Juanita is survived by children: Esperanza (Robert Jr.) Cruz of Fremont, Alfonso (Irene) Rodriguez Jr. of Gibsonburg, Robert (Josie) Rodriguez of CO, brothers: Aniceto Puente of Fremont, Margarito Puente of TX, sister: Luciana Dominguez of TX, 16 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Rogelio, former husband: Alfonso Sr., daughter: Maria Magana, son: Alfredo Rodriguez, grandchildren: Edward and Roberta and great-grandchild: Noel.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 315 E. Madison in Gibsonburg. Family will receive guest beginning at 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Celebrant will be Fr. Scott Woods. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Countryside Manor in Fremont. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 22, 2019