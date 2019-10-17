|
Judith "Judy" A. (Ream) Brasel, 78, passed peacefully in her sleep on October 11, 2019 in Illinois. She was born on April 24, 1941 to the late Ralph Ream and Anna Rose (Thurston) Ream. Judy became an LPN and used her unique and special gift of kindness at St. Francis Rehabilitation hospital in Green Springs, Ohio. She later went on to Fremont Memorial Hospital as a nurse on the medical surgical unit, and then the Emergency Department. She served at Fremont Memorial for nearly two decades. After leaving the hospital in Fremont, she took care of our veterans at the Sandusky Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio. After she retired from her nursing career, she was a sales associate at Stage in downtown Fremont for many years. Everywhere she worked, she was loved by her patients, her customers and her co-workers.On June 1, 2004, she married Denton Brasel Sr. ("Tiny") of Kinmundy, Illinois. Together they enjoyed a honeymoon in Hawaii, and later an Alaskan cruise. As the twilight of her years came, Judy settled into a quiet life in Kinmundy with her husband. Judy was an avid reader. She loved books, movies, and theater. She instilled the love of theater into her children Joe and Trina. Judy was also a pet lover. She had a long history being a furmom to many cats and dogs including Josh, Ittybit, Sam, Sophie, Darby, Yoda, and even a few birds. Judy had an infections laugh, and an innocence of kindness that cannot be duplicated. She also became a user of many MANY emojees when she learned how to text. The most used was the unicorn...which is so fitting. Judy was a unicorn. A one of a kind. She will be missed.Judy loved God. We know that as she went to sleep, she woke in the arms of her Lord and Savior. As much as it hurts our mortal hearts and minds, we celebrate her in her heavenly and beautiful home. We are so very happy for her.In addition to her parents, preceding her in death is her nephew and friend Jeff Ream of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and her nephew Lee Capucini of Fremont. Surviving is her husband Denton Brasel Sr. of Kinmundy, Illinois; her son, Joe Capucini of Hollywood, CA; her daughter, Trina Capucini (Troy Treen) of Fremont; granddaughter, Mckinsey Whitaker, student at the University of Oklahoma; her brother, Chuck Ream (Joanie) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; niece, Julie Knox, also of Oklahoma. There will be a gathering of friends and loved ones in Fremont at a later date in December. A date of which to be determined and announced. Joe and Trina request that donations be made in Judy's name to the Humane Society of Sandusky County. In lieu of flowers please donate to her favorite cause in her name (Judy Ream Brasel), to:https://www.humanesanduskyco.org/
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019