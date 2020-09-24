1/1
Judith A. Hock

Judith A. Hock

Fremont - Judith A. Hock, 78, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born on December 26, 1941 in Fremont, the daughter of Ralph J. and Gladys M. (Snyder) Dumbroff. She was a 1960 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Judy married Herbert L. Hock on June 29, 1984 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Fremont and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2002.

Judy worked at Chud's in Fremont for many years. She loved to cook and bake. Judy enjoyed listening to music and watching T.V and visiting with her nieces and nephews.

Judy is survived by her brother, James (Marie) Dumbroff, Fremont, OH; nieces and nephews, Robin (Steve) Roth, Denise Kovaleski and Bill Dumbroff.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Herbert L. Hock.

Visitation: Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Due to COVID 19 private service will be held for the family.

Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH

Memorials: St. Ann Catholic Church




Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
