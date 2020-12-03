1/1
Judith L. Conger
Judith L. Conger

Fremont - Judith L. Conger, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away on December 2, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was born on August 14, 1939 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Homer Hively and Delora (Black) Tibbits. She was a 1957 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Judy married Ronald Conger on June 21, 1958 in Fremont, OH and he survives. She was a homemaker and enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee with her family and playing cards.

Judith is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Ronald Conger and daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Magargle both of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Chester Tibbits and brother, Ronald Hively.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic there will be no services at this time.

Memorials can be made to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.




Published in News-Messenger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
