Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Shoreline Church
769 N Locust St
Oak Harbor, OH
Judith L. Humberger


1950 - 2019
Judith L. Humberger Obituary
Judith L. Humberger

FREMONT - Judith L. Humberger, 69, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born on January 23, 1950 in Fremont, OH to Harold and Helen (Falquette) Carnicom. Judy was a 1968 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Judy worked at Crescent Manufacturing and then for Elmwood Nursing Home in Fremont as a recreational coordinator for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her children, Fred (Angela) Petersen, Oak Harbor, OH, Kenny (Becci) Petersen, Port Clinton, OH, Terri Humberger and Brian Humberger, both in Fremont, OH; former husbands, Don Petersen, Port Clinton, OH, John Humberger, Fremont, OH; sisters, Virginia Dee Ottney, Gibsonburg, OH, Cheryl (Larry) Stein, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Coral, Ben, Rhett, Mike, Noelle, Seree and Cade Petersen, Elizabeth, Madalynn and Levi Humberger; great granddaughter, Karsyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Edwin, Hal and Kenny Carnicom; sisters, Roberta "Bobbie" Giebel, Marilyn Sue Nause, Patricia DeLucca and Shirley June Heberling.

Visitation: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420

Memorial Service: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Shoreline Church, 769 N Locust St, Oak Harbor, OH 43449.

Memorials can be made to Elmwood Recreational Fund or to the family.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 5, 2019
