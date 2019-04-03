|
Judith L. Steinmeyer
Woodville - Judith L. Steinmeyer, age 79, of Woodville, OH passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home. She was born January 9, 1940 in Oregon, OH to Raymond W. and Mildred L. (Lymanstall) Reitz. She graduated from Libbey High School in 1958 and went on to attend Stautzenberger College in Toledo. She married William Steinmeyer in Toledo on June 18, 1966. Judy and Bill celebrated over 52 years of marriage before Bill's passing in October of 2018. Judy worked at Toledo Optical for 30 plus years and 16 years and 10 of them with Bill as the Woodmore Elementary School crossing guard. Many of the children they assisted kept in touch with Judy and Bill over the years. Judy and Bill would be the segregate parents and grandparents to the many children they looked after those years together.
Judy is survived by one sister, 2 nephews, dear friends and caregivers, Bill and Barbara Gentry, numerous cousins and a host of other faithful friends gained over the years. While she and Bill were never blessed with their own children, she will be remembered in the hearts of those many kids she looked after those years she served as the school crossing guard for Woodmore. In addition to Bill, she was preceded in death by both of her parents.
Friends will be received 10-11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Woodville United Methodist Church, 201 West 1st Street, Woodville, OH. A Celebration of Life Service will begin 11 a.m. with Pastor Kent Winkler, officiating. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: The Woodville Fire Department or the Woodville United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 3, 2019