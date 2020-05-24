|
Judy Jackson
Judy Jackson, born Martha Jane Poer, 92, died peacefully from natural causes on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the home of Joseph (Chris) and Michaelene Jackson. She was born in Lowell, Indiana on August 15, 1927 to parents Rev. Jacob and Edith (Frazee) Poer.
Judy graduated from Bryan High School and then moved with her family when her father took a pastoral call, to Gibsonburg, Ohio. It was there that she met the love of her life, John L. Jackson, Jr. and they were married by her father on November 27, 1947. Judy worked as a bookkeeper until after the birth of the first of their four sons. She spent many happy hours with her best friend of over 70 years, Carol Vermillion and Carol's three daughters. In 1969, Judy and Carol attended the Gerogeann Beauty Academy in Tiffin, Ohio and received their beautician licenses. They worked together for many years at Village Hair Fashions in Gibsonburg.
Judy was a longtime and active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg. Upon retirement, Judy and John enjoyed traveling, golfing, and spending time with family and friends.
Judy is survived by her loving sons, Ron (Sherry) Jackson, Mark (Jennifer) Jackson, Travis (Sherry) Jackson, Joseph (Michaelene) Jackson, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, John L. Jackson, Jr, her parents, and her eight siblings.
Because of the current pandemic situation, there will be no visitation, and a private memorial service and interment will be held at West Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg on Wednesday, May 27th. Those wishing to make memorial donations in her name are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church, 500 S. Brentwood, Gibsonburg, OH 43431. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 24 to May 25, 2020