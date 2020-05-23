|
Judy Scheerer
Fort Wayne, IN - Judy Scheerer, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday May 18, 2020 at her home in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born in LaPorte, IN to the late Orville (Bob) and Ella (Sue) Obringer. Judy met her husband, Jim, in 1964, and it was love at first sight. Judy was the love of Jim's life and his best friend. Judy loved creating a warm and loving home for her family and was incredibly generous. She is survived by her husband Jim Scheerer of Fort Wayne, daughter Sheri Scheerer and son Jim Scheerer whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by siblings Diane Obringer, Bob (Marlene) Obringer, Tim (Sherry) Obringer, John Obringer, her sister-in-law Yvonne Obringer, grandchildren Lauren (Brandon) Zollars, Alec Scheerer, Evan Scheerer, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Dan Obringer and her cat Spanky. Services will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, the World Wildlife Fund or a . Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, IN. To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com
Published in the News-Messenger from May 23 to May 25, 2020