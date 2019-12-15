|
Juliana Schibley
Sandusky - Juliana Schibley, 73, went home to be with her Lord, Friday, December 13, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Elmore, Oh on September 1, 1946, to the late Ricardo and Raquel (Barrientos) Villarreal.
She was employed by Big Lots in Bowling Green.
Juliana was a member of New Life Church, Sandusky and she stayed faithful to her Lord Jesus Christ and raised a beautiful family.
She is survived by her children, Felecitas (Patrick) Vargas Kwiatkowski and Teresa (Dan) Vargas Brake, both of Sandusky; grandchildren, Jessica Salisbury, Sandusky, Corey (Beth) Vargas, Helena, OH, Courtney (Aaron) Kwiatkowski Lopez, Sandusky, and Juliana Salisbury, Louisville, KY; great-grandchildren, Caden Vargas, Cydney Vargas, and Chase Vargas; and several siblings.
Juliana was preceded in death by her husband, Rudd Schibley; parents; and children, Robert Vargas and Raquel (David) Vargas Jones; and several siblings.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11 A.M. in New Life Church, 6511 Milan Rd., Sandusky. Rev. John Adams will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, or Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019