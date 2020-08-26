1/1
Julie Schwaderer
1967 - 2020
Julie Ann Schwaderer, 53 of Fremont passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 15, 1967 to Bill and Marcia (Edmonds) Bloom and is one of three children.

She graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1985, and on April 28, 2012 she married Keith Schwaderer, sharing eight wonderful years in marriage.

Julie enjoyed going out shopping, and cooking at home. She also loved her flowers and tending to her garden. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Bill and Marcia; loving husband, Keith; children Ethan Schwaderer, Dean Kellogg, Abby Schwaderer, and Grace Kellogg; and siblings, Jason Bloom and Joanne Erdmann, both of Fremont.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Kellogg.

Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing. Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 AM at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Julie's name may be made to cancer research.

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont have the honor of assisting the Schwaderer family during this difficult time.




Published in News-Messenger on Aug. 26, 2020.
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
My heart goes put to the family. Her smile and kind heart will be missed.
Rest in peace my friend.
Brenda Naus
Friend
