Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-6616
June Blankenship Hamilton

June Blankenship Hamilton Obituary
June Blankenship Hamilton

Clyde - June Blankenship Hamilton, 88, of Clyde passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at The Heritage Village of Clyde. She was born April 26, 1932 in Grundy, Virginia the daughter of George and Ida (Stiltner) Yates.

June was a devoted mother to her four children: Denver (Regina Wiess) Blankenship of Clyde, Dexter (Donna) Blankenship of South Carolina, April (Jeff) Thurn of Clyde, and Bill Hamilton of Clyde; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Roosevelt Yates of Clyde, Elzie Yates of Florida, John Henry Yates of Napoleon, Jerry Yates of Virginia, and Leon Yates of Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward Blankenship; second husband, William Hamilton; and 9 siblings.

A graveside service will begin on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at McPherson Cemetery, Clyde, Ohio. Foos Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in care of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 11 to May 12, 2020
