June Elmers
Fremont - June Elmers passed into the arms of her heavenly Father on November 18, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. June Eloise was born on January 29, 1926 in Sandusky County, OH and was the daughter of Homer E. Bryon and Anna M. Broski. After graduating from Old Fort High School, she entered the Civil Service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH, where she provided secretarial support. In 1947 she married Robert C. Elmers, who passed in 2003, and they resided in Fremont for 43 years. June was the owner and operator of Tiny Town Fashions, a children's clothing store, for several years. She enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Rutherford B. Hayes home and was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church. In 1990, they moved to St. Charles, MO, where she volunteered for the Chamber of Commerce. Finally, moving to Tyler, TX, she continued to support her local church and never lost her volunteer spirit as she helped in a program for the elderly.
She is survived by a daughter Belinda and spouse Gary Landers of Tyler, TX, and a son Todd Elmers and spouse Karen of Lafayette, CO. There are 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
A private graveside service was held on November 25, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont, OH where her body now rests. The family requests memorials be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, Fremont, OH or a charity of your choice
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral & Cremation Service, Fremont, OH has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermanfh.com