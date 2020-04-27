Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Ruttschaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Andrew Ruttschaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Andrew Ruttschaw Obituary
Justin Andrew Ruttschaw

FREMONT - Justin Andrew Ruttschaw, 26, of Fremont, OH passed away unexpectedly at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, OH. He was born March 4, 1994 in Fremont, the son of Jaime Beckley and Jake Ruttschaw.

Justin was a 2013 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. He loved riding his BMX bike. He also liked skateboarding, lifting weights and drawing. Justin enjoyed singing and writing. He loved to make us all laugh and loved his family and ALL animals.

Justin is survived by his mother, Jaime (Jana Moore) Beckley of Green Springs; his father, Jake Ruttschaw of Florida; grandpa, Dave Beckley of Clyde and grandma, Ester Diaz of Fremont; siblings, Joseph Scheerer of Fremont, Joel and Chloe Ruttschaw of Clyde; aunts and uncles, Chris Steele of Vinton, Tony Hammons and Coy (Sherri) Beckley of Clyde, Brian (Jill) Knipp and Bobbi (Jason) Hull both of Fremont, David (Beth) Beckley of Bradner and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandma, Maggie Beckley.

Private services will be held for the family.

Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorials can be made to his mother, Jaime Beckley, for incurred funeral expenses.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -