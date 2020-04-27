|
|
Justin Andrew Ruttschaw
FREMONT - Justin Andrew Ruttschaw, 26, of Fremont, OH passed away unexpectedly at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, OH. He was born March 4, 1994 in Fremont, the son of Jaime Beckley and Jake Ruttschaw.
Justin was a 2013 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. He loved riding his BMX bike. He also liked skateboarding, lifting weights and drawing. Justin enjoyed singing and writing. He loved to make us all laugh and loved his family and ALL animals.
Justin is survived by his mother, Jaime (Jana Moore) Beckley of Green Springs; his father, Jake Ruttschaw of Florida; grandpa, Dave Beckley of Clyde and grandma, Ester Diaz of Fremont; siblings, Joseph Scheerer of Fremont, Joel and Chloe Ruttschaw of Clyde; aunts and uncles, Chris Steele of Vinton, Tony Hammons and Coy (Sherri) Beckley of Clyde, Brian (Jill) Knipp and Bobbi (Jason) Hull both of Fremont, David (Beth) Beckley of Bradner and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandma, Maggie Beckley.
Private services will be held for the family.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials can be made to his mother, Jaime Beckley, for incurred funeral expenses.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020