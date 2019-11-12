|
Justin "Dude" J. Martin
FAMILY - Justin "Dude" J. Martin, 34, of Fremont, OH passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1985 in Fremont, the son of Timothy and Melinda (Lieske) Martin. He was a 2003 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received an Associate Degree from Terra State Community College.
Justin was presently working as a maintenance supervisor/facilitator in Toledo, OH. He worked with his father for several years in the heating and air conditioning business. Justin was at one time a distributor for Ballreich's Potato Chips.
Justin enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and cooking. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his family and all the holiday gatherings. Justin was known for being a charmer and could make anyone in the room laugh.
Justin is survived by his parents, Timothy and Melinda Martin, Fremont, OH; girlfriend, Miranda Boley; children, Mariela, Mariana and Maria, all of Fremont, OH; brother, Quentin (Angela) Martin, Fremont, OH; nephews and niece, Ethan, Skyler and Cameron Martin, Aubrey Martin; grandfather; Robert (Josephine) Martin, Fremont, OH; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rose (Siebert) Martin; grandparents, Julius and Harriett (Havener) Lieske, special cousin, Ishelle Wilson.
Visitation: Friday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00 am, at Victory Church, with one hour of visitation at church prior to the service, 2051 Oak Harbor Rd, Fremont, OH. Pastor Ernie Robles will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the family.
