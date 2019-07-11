|
Justin R. Cook
Clyde - Justin R. Cook, age 29 of Clyde, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the University of Colorado Hospital, in Aurora, Colorado. Justin was born May 30, 1990 in Mansfield the son of Russell P. Cook, Jr. and Alice J. Cook (Stewart).
Justin was a happy young man who loved his family. He had many great friends and valued them all. He had a contagious smile that made others around him light up. He enjoyed his job and worked hard to become better at it every day. Justin was an avid sports fan and especially loved to play basketball. He was a fighter and hero down to his final days and hours.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his brothers: Jason L. (Ginger) Cook of Tallmadge, OH, Joshua P. (Katie) Cook, of Suwanee, GA, and Jeremy R. (Milka) Cook of Denver, CO; nephews: Camden and Easton; and niece, Hadley.
Justin is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Stewart; paternal grandparents: Russell and Marilyn Cook; and uncle, Raymond Stewart.
Friends will be received Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-3pm & 5-8pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde, OH 43410. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00am also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bakertown Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Justin's honor to .
Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 11, 2019