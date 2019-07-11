Services
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-6616
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin R. Cook


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin R. Cook Obituary
Justin R. Cook

Clyde - Justin R. Cook, age 29 of Clyde, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the University of Colorado Hospital, in Aurora, Colorado. Justin was born May 30, 1990 in Mansfield the son of Russell P. Cook, Jr. and Alice J. Cook (Stewart).

Justin was a happy young man who loved his family. He had many great friends and valued them all. He had a contagious smile that made others around him light up. He enjoyed his job and worked hard to become better at it every day. Justin was an avid sports fan and especially loved to play basketball. He was a fighter and hero down to his final days and hours.

In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his brothers: Jason L. (Ginger) Cook of Tallmadge, OH, Joshua P. (Katie) Cook, of Suwanee, GA, and Jeremy R. (Milka) Cook of Denver, CO; nephews: Camden and Easton; and niece, Hadley.

Justin is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Stewart; paternal grandparents: Russell and Marilyn Cook; and uncle, Raymond Stewart.

Friends will be received Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-3pm & 5-8pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde, OH 43410. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00am also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bakertown Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Justin's honor to .

Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now