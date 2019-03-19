Services
FREMONT - Karen R.J. Kingsborough, 71, of Fremont, OH passed away on March 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born November 27, 1947 in Fremont, the daughter of Raymond J. and Jane (Shewell) Suhrer. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from Bowling Green State University.

Karen married William "Bill" Kingsborough on November 27, 1985 at Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church and he survives. She was a teacher at Fremont Jr. High School for thirty years and retired in 1999.

Karen was active and loved working in the Fremont Community Theater for ten years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and loved to play the piano, read, write poetry and wrote a book about Riley School when it was a seventh-grade school.

Karen is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, William "Bill" Kingsborough, Fremont, OH; step children, Elizabeth A. (Jeremy) O'Hara, Virginia, Jonathan L. (Jessica) Kingsborough, Tampa, FL, Aaron R. (Emily) Kingsborough, Columbus, OH; brother, Scott E. S. Suhrer, Fremont, OH and eight step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Jean Shewell and her grandparents.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sandusky County Food Pantry or Humane Society of Sandusky County.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 19, 2019
