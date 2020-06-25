Karen L. Howell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen L. Howell

Fremont - Karen L. Howell, 59, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born August 22, 1960 in Fremont to Jesse and Juanita M. (Smith) Warner.

Karen was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and horses. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Karen is survived by her sons, Todd Warner, Fremont, OH and Tim Howell, Bellevue, OH; sisters Kathy Henry and Diann (Jim) Byers both of Fremont, OH; brother, Jamie Warner, Fremont, OH; fiancé, Mike Holland, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Annabelle, Mahayla, Todd, Jr., Tabitha, Sami and Ema.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Priscella "Cookie" Neill and brother-in-law, Ken Henry.

Visitation: Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420. Due to COVID-19 Social Distancing will be observed and wait times outside may occur.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Farewell Retreat Cemetery, Republic, OH.

Memorials can be made in her honor to Donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved