Karen L. Howell
Fremont - Karen L. Howell, 59, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born August 22, 1960 in Fremont to Jesse and Juanita M. (Smith) Warner.
Karen was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and horses. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
Karen is survived by her sons, Todd Warner, Fremont, OH and Tim Howell, Bellevue, OH; sisters Kathy Henry and Diann (Jim) Byers both of Fremont, OH; brother, Jamie Warner, Fremont, OH; fiancé, Mike Holland, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Annabelle, Mahayla, Todd, Jr., Tabitha, Sami and Ema.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Priscella "Cookie" Neill and brother-in-law, Ken Henry.
Visitation: Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420. Due to COVID-19 Social Distancing will be observed and wait times outside may occur.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Farewell Retreat Cemetery, Republic, OH.
Memorials can be made in her honor to Donor's choice.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.