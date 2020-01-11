|
Karol "Kay" Courtney Tischler
Fremont - Karol "Kay" Courtney Tischler, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away on January 10, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born on October 2, 1938 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Genevieve (Meyer) Thomsen. Kay was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Kay married Eugene "Gene" Courtney on September 9, 1961 and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2007. She was a homemaker for many years and was a secretary at School of Hope for 10 years until she retired in 1998.
Kay was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a member of the Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament, Association of the Living Rosary, Croghan Street Garden Club, funeral luncheon committee and assisted in various other volunteer activities. Kay along with her husband, Gene, worked with engaged couples for fourteen years from area parishes. She was also a member of Sandusky County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Humane Society of Sandusky County and Campfire Buckeye Council. Kay enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states and several foreign countries through the years.
Kay is survived by her children, Beth (Vernon "Casey") VanFleet, Bellevue, Peggy Courtney, Woodville and Jennifer (Joe) Ziebold, Elmore; son-in-law, Ronald Darr, Fremont; grandchildren, Christopher (Erin Bullion) VanFleet, Catherine "Katie" (Nathan) Richter, Michael (Desaree) Darr, Caroline (Alex Cannata) Darr, Meghan and Kristie Rodriguez and Owen Ziebold; great-granddaughter, Danielle Richter and sister, Marilyn House, Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her mother, husband, Gene Courtney; daughter, Kathleen Darr and granddaughter, Samantha Rodriguez.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, January 16, 2020; 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Croghan Street Garden Club.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020