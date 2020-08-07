Karrol Reese
Fremont - Karrol Reese, 93, of Fremont, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Elmwood Care Center in Fremont. He was born October 24, 1926 in Wayne, OH.
Karrol was a United States Army Veteran serving in Germany during World War II. Upon his return from the service he worked as an accountant for Sun Oil and retired as the Manager of Employee services after a 38-year tenure with the company.
He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he was a Deacon, lector, treasurer and Sunday School teacher.
Karrol was a member of the American Legion served as their bookkeeper and on their honor guard, providing final ceremonies at the gravesites of numerous local veterans. He was a devoted husband, all- around great guy and an athletic enthusiast, with a love for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Surviving are his children: Dave Peterson, Pat Puchaslki, Tom Puchalski, Janet (Terry) Wagner, Betty (Bob) Kusmer, Nancy Pecora, Kathy (Scott) McCord, David Reese; 12 granchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters Beatrice Sharp and Marjorie Thaxton. He was preceded in death by wives Lorene Schied whom he married in 1951, she passed in 1963 and Luella Gaeth Peterson whom he married in 1964, she preceded him in death in 1989; siblings: Naomi Brady, Clara Ellen Harmon, Donna Merillot, Keith Reese and Kenneth Reese
Private graveside services will take place and Karrol will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, with military graveside rights performed by the V.F.W. and American Legion. Funeral services will be available for viewing after Tuesday, August 11, 2020 via Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Those wishing to express condolences or share a fond a memory are encouraged to visit his page at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements