Kathleen A. Root
Fremont - Kathleen A. Root, 88, of Fremont, OH passed away on November 30, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus in Fremont, OH. She was born on April 19, 1931 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Anthony and Ellen (Reinbolt) Chudzinski. Katie was a 1949 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School.
Katie married Stanley Root on October 14, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2015. She was a homemaker. Katie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the American Legion, , Moose and Eagles Auxiliaries. Katie enjoyed boating, spending time at her cottage at Bay Point and many weekend gatherings with family poolside at her home. Katie and Stan spent their winters in Bowling Green, Florida for twenty years.
Katie is survived by her children, Stanley (Martha) Root, Jr., David (Deanna) Root, Richard (Christine) Root, Kathleen Binder, all of Fremont, OH and Antonina "Toni" (Paul Anselm) DeMoe, Erie, MI; twenty-one grandchildren and fifty-four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Larry Binder; grandchildren, Jake Binder and Brianne DeMoe; great granddaughters, Selah Pearl and Raquel Marie Root; siblings, Lucille Miller, Margaret Pert, Vincent and Daniel Chudzinski.
The family would like to thank the staff at Valley View Health Campus and Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital for their loving care of their mother.
Visitation: Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, December 5, 2019; 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019