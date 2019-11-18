|
|
Kathleen I. Stacy
Fremont - Kathleen I. Stacy, 54, of Fremont passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cleveland University Hospital. She was born on January 31, 1965 in Fremont, a daughter of Janet (Kraft) Tressler. Kathleen was a 1983 Fremont Ross High School graduate. On August 25, 1991, she married Johnny Stacy.
She worked as a sales rep. for AAI Jewelry Company. She also ran her own cleaning service and formerly worked as a bartender. Kathleen will be remembered for her eagerness to lend a helping hand and her love of her nieces & nephews. Kathy enjoyed home interiors and liked to decorate and design.
Surviving is her mom, Janet Tressler of Fremont; husband of 28 years, Johnny; brother-in-law, Jerry (David Kaplan) Stacy of NY, NY; nephews, Bryant Keaton & Brandon Stacy and Brandon's daughter, Brandi Kay, Clay Schwartz; nieces, Peighton & Paige Collier; and sisters, Laura Collier of Perrysburg and Jennifer (Jon) Shelton of Mooresville, NC.
A Social Gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to mental health research.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019