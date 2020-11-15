Kathryn R. Powell
Green Springs - Kathryn R. Powell, 94, of Green Springs, OH passed away on November 14, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living at the Shawhan. She was born on November 26, 1925 in Green Springs, OH the daughter of Glenn and Lillian (Slaymaker) Craig. She was a 1943 graduate of Green Springs High School and received her nursing degree from Mt. Sinai School of Nursing in Cleveland, OH.
Kathryn married Eldon E. Powell on April 4, 1948 and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2017. She was a nurse in a Veteran's Hospital in Dayton, OH after WWII. She returned home to work at Memorial Hospital in Fremont for several years and then went to St. Francis Health Care where she worked for many years until she retired. She made taking care of others her life's mission.
Kate was a member of Green Springs United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, entertaining her family and friends, traveling and traveled to all fifty states. Kate was quite the cook and baker, and her specialty was homemade pie. Even though she was a great culinary artist, she loved going out to eat. She was also experienced at sewing and needlework. She was a great lover of books and enjoyed reading.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Susan (Steve) Ryman, Tiffin, OH, Diane (Jeff) Edwards, Kalamazoo, MI, Gary (Val) Powell, Wasilla, AK and Donald (Kathleen) Powell, Soldotna, AK; grandchildren, Sean (Christine) Ryman, Stephanie (Toby) Lombardo, Jonathan (Meredith), Andrew and Neal Edwards, Alyssa, Scott and Maegan Powell; great grandchildren, Gianna Lombardo, Eve Ryman, Vera, Adele, Levi and Wesley Edwards.; siblings, Charlotte Klingbiel, Wood Dale, IL, Thomas (Joyce) Craig, Green Springs, Mary (Alan) Stull, Fremont.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eldon Powell.
Visitation: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH.
Private funeral services will be held.
Burial: Green Springs Cemetery
Memorials: Elmwood Assisted Living at the Shawhan Resident Activities Fund or Green Springs United Methodist Church