Kay Lynn Biller
Fremont - Kay Lynn Biller, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Elmwood Skilled Nursing Home in Fremont. She was born on October 12, 1947 in Fremont to Harold L. and Gloria (Carnicom) Kern. She was a 1965 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Kay married Bruce A. Biller in 2001 in Las Vegas, NV and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2004. She worked as a presser clerk at Bel-Aire Cleaners for ten years. She then worked as a utility person at Moore Business Forms for twenty-nine years until she retired. Kay was a Relay For Life
volunteer and enjoyed gardening in the back yard, photography and spending time with her grandchildren and granddogs. Kay also enjoyed camping with her family and spending time with her YaYas and Chud girls.
Kay is survived by her sons, Matthew S. (Jennifer) Ollom, Fremont, OH and Michael T. (Jennifer) Ollom, Woodville, OH; step children, Sherri (Coy) Beckley, Clyde, OH, Beth Biller, Fremont, OH, Casey Biller, Bellevue, OH and Kristen Biller, Clyde, OH; siblings, Gary (Connie) Kern, Fremont, OH and Peggy (Paul) Tornow, Jr., Helena, OH; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Biller and brother, Thomas L. Kern.
A Celebration of Kay's life will take place at a later date.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH.
Memorials can be made to the Kay's Krusaders Relay For Life
Team or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
