Keith "Cow" Krotzer
Helena - Keith "Cow" Krotzer, 62, of Helena passed away on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic with his family by his side.
Born on Feb. 20, 1957, he was a son of Wayne, Jr and Alvina (Fryman) Krotzer. As a 1976 Gibsonburg High School graduate, Keith worked many jobs, the most recent as a maintenance man for Carmeuse Lime Plant, Millersville. "Cow" was a fun-loving person, #1 prankster and gambler. He played with the Sunday Poker Club and was known to place a bet about anything with anyone. Most notably, he was involved with everything Gibsonburg Sports. He was involved with the Gibsonburg Athletic Boosters; coached his daughters in their sports; played, coached and watched several area mens' softball teams over the years; and enjoyed golfing and camping. He was Gibsonburg's biggest sports fan.
Keith's family and grandchildren meant the world to him. He loved them dearly. He will sorely be missed by many.
On Aug. 25, 1979, Keith married his wife of 40 years, Cathy Shammo, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg. Cathy survives him. Also surviving are children, Kelly (Matt) Castillo and Kristi (Bryant) Foos all of Gibsonburg and Kyle Krotzer of CA; grandchildren, Lacey Castillo and Sophia & Brantley Foos; brothers, Les and Tom Krotzer; and many nieces and nephews.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale, Lynn & Kris; and father-in-law, Clyde Shammo.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, 2-8 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 23, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Philip Scherr will officiate. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be made to Gibsonburg Athletics or to the Gibsonburg Veterans' Memorial, Williams Park.
To express online condolences or view his video tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 21, 2019