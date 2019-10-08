|
|
Kelly Jean (Hagerman) Provonsha
Port Clinton - Kelly Jean (Hagerman) Provonsha, 45, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from diabetes on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born on July 3, 1974 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of John and Vicki (Musch) Hagerman, Jr.
She enjoyed baking and taking care of her 3 cats. More importantly, she was a loving and devoted Mom to her children and enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include her children, Vicky and Andrew Provonsha, both at home, and her parents, John and Vicki. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kurt Hagerman.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
The Gerner -Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Clinton, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019