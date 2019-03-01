Kendall Grace Smith



Fremont - Kendall Grace Smith, infant daughter of Nicholas and Julie Chudzinski Smith passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the arms of her parents at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She was born February 15, 2019 an identical twin in Cincinnati, OH. Surviving are her parents, brother, Noah Smith and twin Sloane Elyse Smith, maternal grandparents, Anthony and Cathy Chudzinski, paternal grandparents, Doug and Kathy Smith all of Fremont, OH; Aunts and Uncles: Adrienne (Christopher Voigt) Chudzinski of San Francisco, CA; Daniel Chudzinski of Findlay, OH; Andrew (Tilinia) Smith of San Diego, CA; great-grandmothers: Kate Zawierucha of Toledo, OH and Nancy Van Der Laar of Fremont, OH. She was preceded in death by great -grandparents: Daniel and Pauline Chudzinski, Don and Stella Smith and Daniel Dannemiller.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4-7P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch St. Fremont, OH; Nick and Julie are still taking care of Sloane in the NICU, if you have symptoms of a cold, fever, runny nose or have been exposed to people that have, they kindly request that you offer your condolences via the website or at a later time. A Mass of Resurrection will take place at 10:00AM. on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kendall Grace Memorial Fund, which is being established to help local families with expenses when caring for premature children or a children's . Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com