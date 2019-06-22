Keneta Mae Decker



- - Keneta Mae Decker, "Grandma Decker", 92, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2019.



Born July 7, 1925 in Bloomdale, Ohio to Ward and Alma (Biles) Smith. She graduated from Burgoon High School in 1944. Keneta married Paul Frederick Decker on October 6, 1946. She was married to Paul 59 years.



Keneta was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fremont for over 70 years. She sang in the church choir 40 years, was a Sunday School teacher and a past President of the Ladies Guild. Keneta enjoyed singing in the Sweet Adelines Chorus in Fostoria for many years. Grandma Decker was very active with her children and grandchildren in the Sandusky County 4-H program showing horses. She loved the Sandusky County Fair almost as much as she loved celebrating Christmas. Keneta enjoyed bowling, playing cards and board and games with her family and friends.



Surviving Keneta to share memories of her life are; four children, Judy (Phil) Smart, Christy (Ed) Farson, Connie (George) Moore, Tom (Linda) Decker; nine grandchildren, Renee (Tom) Ackerman, Stacie (Ryan) Schiets, Eric Smart, Tim Farson of San Diego, Beth (Dusty) Lee, Derek Decker of Lansing, Michigan, Jerrica Decker of Columbus, Ohio, DeeAnn (Mike) Lento, Fred Shearon (Nichole); great-grandchildren, Brooke, Tate, Shylie and Tyler Schiets, Paige and Payton Ackerman, Eddie, Jaxson, and Addie Lento, William and Isabel Shearon, sisters-in-law, Claribel Decker, Phyllis Henry, and treasured friends, Elaine "Sis" Ruggerio and Rachael Shearon.



Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Funeral services celebrating Keneta's life will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne Street, Fremont, OH, 43420, with one hour of visiting starting at 10:00am at the church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church of Fremont or to Donor's Choice.



Published in the News-Messenger on June 22, 2019