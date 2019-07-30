|
|
Kenneth "Ken" D. Stout
FREMONT - Kenneth "Ken" D. Stout, 72, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, OH. He was born November 25, 1946 in Fremont to William D. and Marion (Kohlenberg) Stout. He was a 1964 graduate of Green Springs High School.
Ken served in the U.S. Air Force from September 24, 1964 to September 23, 1968 and received the National Defense Service Medal and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
Ken married Judith Naomi Smith on January 25, 1969 and she preceded him in death on April 26, 2017. He was a truck driver for over forty years. He worked for Humbert Trucking of Green Springs in the 1970's, he then went on to work at various trucking companies and retired from Mid-Ohio Valley Lime in 2009. Ken was currently driving for S & J Water LLC.
Ken was a member of Grace Community Church. Ken's most precious things in life were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a proud American in his daily life and enjoyed fishing and mud running. He loved to stay busy and work after losing his beloved wife of forty-nine years.
Ken is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Beth) Stout, Fremont, OH, Danielle (Matthew) Huether, Sr., Clyde, OH; grandchildren, Todd (Tabitha) and Christopher Shilling, Chasitie (Cody) Miarer, Tori (David) Lewis, Matthew Huether, Jr, and Brianna Huether; great grandchildren, Raelyn, Scarlett, Calianne, Remi, Ryleigh, Ellaena Mark, Abigail and Sawyer and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith Stout; sisters, Judy Harrah and Joyce Thuernau.
Visitation: Friday from 9 to 11 am at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Friday, August 2, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Forrest Kirchenbauer officiating.
Burial: Four Mile House Cemetery with military honor's provided by the V.F.W.
Memorials: Grace Community Church or
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 30, 2019