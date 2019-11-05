|
|
Kenneth Henry Gabel
Fremont - Kenneth Henry Gabel, 82, of Fremont, Ohio died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born November 13, 1936 in Fremont the son of Harold and Theresa (Eberly) Gabel.
Ken was a 1954 graduate of Saint Joseph High School, attended the University of Toledo and served in the Ohio Army National Guard. He was the proud owner, along with his brother Norm, of Gabel Oil &Tire Co. He was affiliated with many organizations including past president/ member of the SJCC Booster Club and SJCC school board, Catholic Knights of Ohio member, Knights of Columbus member, Lion's Club member and St. Joseph Parish Council member. Ken was an avid sports enthusiast, including all Cleveland professional sports, along with SJCC sports.
Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His wife, children and grandchildren brought him great happiness and pride. He will be dearly missed by them and always have a special place in their hearts.
He is survived by his loving children David (Julie) Gabel, Atlanta, GA; Lori (Darrell) Stein, Greenville, SC, Beth (Bradley)Davis, Westerville, OH; and Steve (Amy) Gabel, Maumee, OH: grandchildren, Scott and Ava Gabel, Austin (Chelsea), Nicholle, Andrew Stein, Erica and Evan Davis, and Katie and Emily Gabel; and great-grandson, Sullivan Stein; sister, Barb Denman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by Patricia, his loving wife of 52 years siblings: Harold E. "Bud" Gabel, Marilyn L. Swint, Norman Gabel
Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 10:00A.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019 from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH. Fr. Michael Roemmele will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church/
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019