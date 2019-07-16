Kenneth L. Hoffman



Fremont - Kenneth L. Hoffman, 82, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Elmwood of Fremont. He was born October 15, 1936 in Fremont the son of Bernard and Luella (Mayle) Hoffman. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. Upon college graduation from University of Detroit he returned to Fremont to work as an Engineer and estimator for Mosser Construction. On October 17, 1959 he married Catherine Oster in Detroit, MI.



He was a handyman and was always eager to complete home improvements and repairs. He enjoyed being at the lake; "Mayleville", boating, camping and golfing. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, The Eagles, former Moose and played cards with the "31" group.



Surviving is his wife Cathy of Fremont; children: Colleen (Roy) Sanchez of Denton, Texas, James Hoffman (Joni) of Marblehead, OH; Jeanine Pisculli of Fremont, OH; grandchildren: Leigh Arlitt, Daniel Sanchez, Haley Hoffman, Brooke Hoffman, Brittany Logan; great-grandchildren: Rowan Arlitt, Nathan Arlitt, Dean Arlitt, T.J. Logan, Lincoln Logan; sister Kathleen Walton, brother Frederick Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Hoffman, his parents and brother, Norbert "Butch" Hoffman.



Visitation will take place Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1-5P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. A Memorial mass will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where additional visiting will begin one hour prior to services at 9:00A.M. Rev. Chris Kardzis will officiate the mass beginning at 10:00A.M. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church for masses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on July 16, 2019