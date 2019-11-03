|
Kenneth L. Roberts, Jr.
Fremont - Kenneth L. Roberts, Jr., age 75, of Fremont, Ohio passed away on Saturday (November 2, 2019) at Promedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, Ohio. He was born on November 25, 1943 in Fremont to the late Kenneth L. & D. Anabel (Stahl) Roberts, Sr. He married Nancy J. Bateson on June 22, 1963 in Bradner, Ohio and she passed away on September 27, 2019.
Surviving are his daughters, Connie (Glenn) Hamilton of Fremont, Ohio, Ann (Stephen) Schwochow of Bettsville, Ohio; brothers, Alvin Roberts of Alabama, Larry (Joyce) Roberts of Bradner, Ohio, Tracy (Cathy) Roberts of Florida, Rick (Pat) Roberts of Alabama, Scott (Jackie) Roberts of Alabama; sisters, Joan (Don) Decker of Bradner, Ohio, Patty Roberts of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Mary Roberts of Alabama, Becky (John) Hedge of North Carolina, Tina Rodriguez of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Kay (Tim) Stiger of Gibsonburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Tabitha (Steven) Willis, Kenneth (Summer) Hamilton, Ashley (Gary Walter)_ Schwochow, Stephen Lee Schwochow, Nicole (Josh) Davis, Dylan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Lacy, Kailey, Charity, Serena, Rachel, Kaden, Kaysley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Anabel; wife, Nancy; son, Dean Roberts; daughter, Peggy Nelson; brother, Jerry Roberts; sister, Doris Smallwood; and his furry companion, Bebe.
Kenneth was a 1961 graduate of Lakota High School, and then worked many years at the Carmeuse Lime Plant in Millersville, Ohio. Among many hobbies he enjoyed fishing, word search puzzles, working outside, watching baseball, was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Football fan, was a farmer for many years, and had a great love for animals. With Kenneth's talkative and social nature, his greatest love was spending time and visiting with his family and friends.
Friends will be received from 3-8 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Robert Carpenter officiating. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County (1315 N. River Rd. Fremont, Ohio 43420). On-line condolences may be sent to Kenneth's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019