Kenneth W. Krienke, Sr.
Fremont - Kenneth W. Krienke, Sr., 77, passed away at his home on Thurs., April 4, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1941 in Fremont to the late Arthur and Clara (Williams) Krienke. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1962. Through the years he worked for several companies in the community, eventually retiring from the Toledo Blade.
He enjoyed fishing and was on several bowling leagues through the years. To Kenneth spending time with his family was the most important thing in life.
Surviving are children, Deloris Krienke, Kenneth Krienke Jr., Mary (Jeff) Wood, Rick (Terri) Jackson, Donna Jackson, and Mandi Krienke; step-daughter, Kimberly Addair;14 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, George Krienke and Betty Spaulding.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley (Prichard) Krienke; former wife, Rosemary (Twiss) Lowe; sisters, Delores, Eileen, and Janice Snyder; and great-grandchild, Jayvan Krienke.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Committal Services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to everyone at ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital for their care and dedication to Kenneth and the family.
Memorials may be made to the family care of Mandi Krienke
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 8, 2019